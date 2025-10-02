Skip to Content
Highs will peak today then drop heading into the weekend

Highs today will climb to the upper 90s, very close to seasonal norms. Another Pacific NW storm will push in by tomorrow, bringing some cooling into the weekend.

As soon as tomorrow temps will drop back into the middle 90s, and by the weekend highs will span the upper 80s and low 90s!

Highs today will be the warmest all week, and still quite reasonable.

Highs drop off by tomorrow, back into the lower 90s and we will see temps well below average through the weekend and into early next week.

