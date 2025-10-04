Fantastic weekend weather as winds ease

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – After a breezy end to the work week, winds eased overnight and into today. So far, it's been gorgeous across the Coachella Valley with much calmer weather, clear skies, and comfortable temperatures!

Looking ahead, only weak breezes appear to linger into the evening. Gusts in our more wind-prone spots like Thousand Palms approach 25 MPH, but much of the valley will likely see winds far below that value. This is nothing compared to the past few days!

Broadly dry conditions are expected over the next few days. Dew point temperatures should stay in the 30-40° range; nice and comfortable.

Temperatures will also remain comfortable tomorrow. If you have any outdoor plans, like a morning hike or run, you'll be in for a treat! Highs are expected in the low 90s, which is a few degrees below the seasonal average of 95°.

Highs stay relatively consistent with a slow warming trend taking us through the work week. We hover at or near seasonal normals throughout the week. Some tropical moisture could make a return late next week, and we're keeping an eye on some small chances for rain with the extra moisture.

