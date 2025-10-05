Still pleasant as slow warming trend kicks off the work week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Weather conditions have been immaculate this weekend. Temperatures have stayed a touch below seasonal average with plenty of sunshine. A slow warming trend takes us through the workweek, along with potential for some tropical moisture by next weekend.

Dry conditions are expected to persist tomorrow. Dew point temperatures should fall back into the 30s and 40s, which translates to comfortable weather!

We're keeping a close eye on the Eastern Pacific, as Hurricane Priscilla (which was just upgraded from a Tropical Storm) is expected to northward move along the Mexican coastline. That could bring tropical moisture into our region later this week.

Temperatures tomorrow stay mild, though slightly warmer than today. Expect highs in the mid 90s across the board; the dry conditions should help us warm up to our full potential.

A gradual warming trend continues through most of the week. We're expecting to surpass our seasonal average by a couple of degrees come midweek (as that average drops to around 94°). Also on the way for the second half of the week: tropical moisture from Hurricane Priscilla, which could bring some slight rain chances late Thursday through Saturday. It's still far out, but we'll be keeping a close eye on that rain potential.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!