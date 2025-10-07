Skip to Content
Seasonable day ahead, expect late-week showers

We're enjoying another terrific day of fall weather in the Valley with highs near seasonal averages (95) and light breezes.

An approaching tropical system will push showers and possible thunderstorms by later this week.

The best chance of showers for us here in the valley would be Thursday and especially Friday afternoon when the chance of showers goes to 40% for the Valley.

Rainfall totals are expected to be light, in the 0.10" to 0.25". Showers will move out late Friday into Saturday and drier and cooler conditions as we head into the weekend and early next week.

