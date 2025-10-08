Sunshine will give way to showers by tomorrow

Today, expect another beautiful and seasonally comfortable day, with highs in the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. But a hurricane to our South will bring significant changes as soon as tomorrow.

As soon as tomorrow morning, light to moderate showers start to move in and we will see periods of showers through Friday. Rainfall totals will be light, between 0.10" to 0.25" but there could be heavier embedded showers with higher rainfall totals in isolated areas.

Some cooler temps will arrive along with an area of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest, which will move the tropical moisture out and the 80s IN!

Highs will dip into the middle and lower 80s heading into the Holiday weekend (Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday) under mostly sunny skies.