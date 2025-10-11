Breezy tonight, but overall pleasant weekend weather

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We've been dealing with some lingering humidity so far today, but across the Coachella Valley, sunshine and pleasant temperatures have dominated today. Rain chances have fallen dramatically compared to the past couple of days, and plenty of folks are outside enjoying this pool weather!

Winds are expected to rise this afternoon and evening. By 8:00 p.m. or so, winds are elevated along the I-10 corridor, with gusts around 30 MPH for most of those spots according to our FutureTrack models. Some breezes will persist into the overnight hours, but looking ahead towards Sunday shows broadly calmer weather.

Moisture has been lingering today; it's been noticeably humid and sticky outside. A look at our current dew point temperatures as of 3:00 p.m. Saturday shows dew points nearing 70° in some spots – now that's muggy!

The winds should be aiding in drier conditions Sunday, though. FutureTrack models show our dew points falling into the 20s... much more comfortable. That incoming dry weather should also help aid in how much heating we experience, which means we'll likely see some warmer weather tomorrow, too.

Highs are expected in the upper 80s/low 90s, which is a couple of degrees below our seasonal average of 93° for tomorrow's date.

While calmer on Sunday, winds are expected to tick up again on Monday, with peak winds expected for Tuesday. There's some slight potential for rain across SoCal during that period, but chances for the deserts are lower compared to the coasts. We'll keep an eye on those chances, but the big takeaway from this forecast: we'll be seeing a very pleasant cooling trend with highs dipping into the upper 70s by Tues/Wed. Great weather for this time of the year!

