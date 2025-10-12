Big changes ahead: much cooler, breezier, and potential rainfall to start the week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Sunday has been nothing short of gorgeous across the Coachella Valley. Today's weather is exactly what autumn in the desert is all about: perfectly mild, calm, and not nearly as humid as yesterday. As a low pressure system moves in from the north, though, big changes are on the way, including drastically cooler weather, more breezes, and some slight chances for rain.

A sharp cooling trend starts tomorrow. Highs today have been in the low 90s. Tomorrow, expect highs in the mid-80s, ahead of our first 70s of the season Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, winds will remain calm. Looking into the future, though, onshore winds will strengthen on Monday, bringing gusts over 50 MPH to the passes. For your evening commute on Monday: watch for gusty winds and visibility concerns.

And further into the future, the same system bringing the winds will bring rainfall to spots to our west. Most of the more moderate rain will be focused well to our west, in the LA/OC areas. Into the afternoon, though, FutureTrack models show lighter rain moving eastward towards Palm Springs. We'll be keeping a close eye on this possibility, but if we get any precipitation, it's expected to be rather light.

Also of note with this round of precipitation in SoCal: there's a chance this cooler system brings the first dusting of snow to our local mountains of the season.

After a potentially wetter start to the work week, things start drying out Wednesday and beyond. A gradual warming trend should take us back into the upper 80s by next weekend.