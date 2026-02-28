Tracking warm and windy days ahead

It's another very warm day here in the Coachella Valley as high temperatures climb into the mid 90s yet again. Skies are sunny today, and winds are very mild as well. This all comes as a result of a ridge of high pressure persisting over Southern California. We do have some changes on the way, however.

The aforementioned ridge of high pressure is beginning the process of weakening. As this system weakens, it will allow temperatures to cool. However, in order for temperatures to cool, it will require some wind. As a result, winds will be a bit elevated for both Sunday and Monday. Once highs fall ot the 80s, they will stay there for all of next week.

Expect high temperatures to stay in the 90s for the rest of the weekend. Expect windier conditions on Sunday compared to Saturday. Monday will be a bit breezy, too, so we will be monitoring air quality concerns quite closely. Temperatures will fall to the 80s for next week, fantastic to start the BNP Paribas Open.