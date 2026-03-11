Skip to Content
Tracking significantly warmer than usual temperatures

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:55 PM

It's a warm and sunny day here in the Coachella Valley. Today, temperatures are still in the mid to low 80s, just a few degrees above the seasonal average of 80°F. However, temperatures will continue to climb day after day. This weekend will see a small area of low pressure temporarily weaken the dominant ridge of high pressure overhead. This will help delay highs from exceeding 100°F and provide a few clouds overhead, particularly for Saturday. The ridge will quickly regain its hold over the region, allowing highs to easily exceed 100°F next week. Highs will be about 15-20° above the seasonal average. We will be closely monitoring temperatures next week as a number of daily records are in jeopardy.

While we have dry, warm, and sunny weather here in Southern California, it is a very different story out east of the Mississippi. We are closely tracking a long line of severe weather ranging from Texas to Pennsylvania. This includes the risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and dangerous hail. In fact, just yesterday, there were reports of record-breaking hail south of Chicago up to 6 inches in diameter! However, these measurements are still waiting to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Rising temperatures and intense heat are the name of the game over the next week. While this kind of heat isn't unusual for the Coachella Valley, it is unusual for us to be seeing number link this in March. Don't let temperatures over the next week catch you off guard. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety and drink plenty of water.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

