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Local Forecast

Tracking intense heat in the forecast

Spencer Blum
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Published 3:58 PM

It's feeling hot here in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures today are in the mid to upper 90s, with similar numbers expected throughout the weekend. Expect a few upper-level clouds here and there, mostly on Saturday. Aside from that, we have nothing but bright blue skies in store for the next while. Winds and humidity levels will remain mild as well.

There are already a number of heat-related advisories in place around the Coachella Valley. To our west, there are some heat advisories in place through 8 PM this evening. To our east, there is already an Extreme Heat Watch in place for most of Southern Arizona and southeastern California (Imperial and eastern Riverside County).

Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety. Here are some tips (below) as a reminder. Above all, make sure you drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun for extended periods of time. Also, make sure to wear sunscreen to avoid a sunburn.

Temperatures stay in the 90s this weekend, before climbing well past 100°F for next week!

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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