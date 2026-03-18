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Local Forecast

Tracking record-breaking heat this week

Spencer Blum
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Published 3:52 PM

It is hot out there! Temperatures today have soared past 100°F, smashing the previous record for the day of 95°F. We are under a First Alert Weather Alert through Saturday as we track dangerous and record-breaking heat. We are also under an Extreme heat Warning from the National Weather Service. Most of the LA area is also under an Extreme Heat Warning. San Diego, the Inland Empire, and Orange County remain under a heat Advisory.

This all comes as a result of intense high pressure over the region. This ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern, leading to record-breaking heat for the next several days. The ridge is also allowing for dry air and relatively calm winds for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will peak on Friday near 110°F. This would break not only local heat records, but would also break the record for the hottest temperature in March anywhere across the US. Very high temperatures will continue into the weekend and next week, with highs still in the triple digits.

Temperatures remain 20-30° above the seasonal average for the forecast period. A First Alert Weather Alert and an Extreme Heat Warning remain in place through Saturday. Stay cool and remember to always practice heat safety.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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