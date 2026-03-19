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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking prolonged record-breaking heat

Spencer Blum
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Published 3:54 PM

Our intense early-season/Winter heat wave continues through with record breaking day and monthly high and low temperatures across Southern California. Our extreme heat will peak on Friday with highs of 108-110 degrees, roughly 20-30 degrees above normal, with little to no overnight relief. 

It’s all courtesy of a strong upper level ridge that’s keeping the jet stream well to the north and prolonging our extended hot and dry period. 

Our Extreme Heat Warning and First Alert Weather Alert continue due to our prolonged dangerous temperatures and minimal relief, especially for this point in the year. So our Major Heat Risk lingers a few more days. In fact, the Extreme Heat Warning, which started yesterday, was the earliest the National Weather Service has issued such a warning.

A slight “cooldown” comes this weekend, dropping temperatures a few degrees, but temperatures will still hover above 100 and remain well above average. In fact, we’ll likely continue to break records well into mid next week. 

Speaking of next week, high pressure continues to rebuild, keeping Palm Springs in the hot seat with widespread moderate HeatRisk continuing into early next week. While not quite as extreme as late this week, temperatures still remain unusually warm for this time of year. 

Overall, expect persistent heat, limited overnight relief, and the need for continued heat safety if you’re spending time outdoors.

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Katie Boer

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