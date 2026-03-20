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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking record-heat

Spencer Blum
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Published 3:48 PM

The heat continues today in the valley as record-breaking highs dominate our weather. A powerful heat dome persists over the southwestern United States. This powerful ridge of high pressure will continue to deliver triple-digit weather for the foreseeable future. The ridge is what we call a blocking high, meaning it is exceptionally strong and persistent and is forcing other weather systems to go around it.

Tomorrow will see very unusual warm weather; however, some slight cooling is in store. Most of the cooling will be west of the mountains, but it will still be limited to only a few degrees. It will also be a bit breezy tomorrow here in the Coachella Valley. The Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories to our west will all expire tonight at 8:00. The Coachella Valley and the deserts of San Diego County will remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through 8:00 PM Tomorrow.

The First Alert Weather Alert will continue tomorrow as temperatures remain dangerously high. There will be some slight cooling through the weekend. Highs will remain about 20° above the seasonal average for all of next week, with afternoons mostly between 100°F and 105°F. Remember to always practice heat safety!

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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