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Local Forecast

Entreme heat continues, but lets up slightly

By
New
Published 3:57 PM

It is a very warm start to the weekend here in the Coachella Valley as highs continue to soar significantly above the seasonal average. Normally, this time of year would see high temperatures in the low 80s. Yesterday, all the heat-related alerts from the National Weather Service west of the mountains were allowed to expire. The Extreme Heat Warning here locally will expire at 8:00 PM. Our First Alert Weather Alert will expire at a similar time.

The weather pattern remains remarkably stable over the region. However, a slight weakening of the ridge will allow for some breezy weather this evening. The high-pressure system will regain some strength and continue to dominate the region into next week. This means afternoon high temperatures will be in the 100-105ºF range next week.

Overall, expect sunny and hot weather for the remainder of the month of March. Minor evening breezes should be expected, but no major wind concerns will be present. Remember ot always practice heat safety, particularly with this early season heat wave.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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