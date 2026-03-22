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Local Forecast

Tracking warmer than usual weather for the rest of the month

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Published 3:49 PM

As with the last several days, temperatures continue to far exceed the seasonal average. We would normally be in the low 80s for this date. Winds are a bit calmer today as the ridge of high pressure gradually rebuilds over the region. There are still a few upper-level clouds today from the weak disturbance passing by, but nothing that will impact evening plans.

As mentioned before, the ridge of high pressure will gradually regain strength over the region. This will allow temperatures ot consistently stay above average. While there will be some day-to-day variability, most days will have high temperatures between 100 and 105ºF. There is starting to be some increased confidence that temperatures will cool back down to more seasonal levels around the end of the month.

Temperatures will be well above average but comfortable by Coachella Valley standards for the next week. Afternoon high temperatures will likely be at or above 100ºF this week, so remember ot always practice heat safety.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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