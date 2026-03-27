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Local Forecast

Tracking above average temperatures through the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:52 PM

Triple-digit heat continues to be the name of the game here in the Coachella Valley as the workweek comes to a close. A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern. This will lead to high temperatures near 100°F for the weekend as well. Starting later this evening, we will begin to notice more clouds funneling into our skies. Expect a cloudier Saturday and a slightly clearer Sunday.

It will still be hot this weekend here in the valley, with highs staying more than 10°F above the seasonal average. We will notice some elevated evening winds on Sunday. Those evening winds will continue into the start of next week. This is because an area of low pressure will move into the region, bringing cloudier skies and cooler weather. In the meantime, remember to practice heat safety.

Looking at the 7-day, we can see a notable cooling trend for next week. This will finally bring an end ot the extremely persistent ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern for the last few weeks.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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