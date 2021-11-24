First Alert Weather Alert through 3PM Thursday

Gusty winds and a High Wind Warning (coupled with a Red Flag Warning) have prompted a First Alert Weather Alert today through 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The Red Flag Warning covers most of SoCal from the San Gorgonio Pass to the Coastal areas.

Underneath that Red Flag Warning are High Wind Warnings, Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches:

The Northern Coachella Valley, including Desert Hot Springs, is under that High Wind Warning through 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Wind gusts in the 40-50mph range are expected North of the I-10, here on the Valley floors, we could see gusts to 35mph.

Winds diminish into Thursday evening, and highs return to the 80s after two days of highs in the 70s.

