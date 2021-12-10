Chilly air lingers through the weekend, next storm arrives Tuesday

After a smattering of rain yesterday, skies have cleared and temps remain chilly.

In addition to the little bit of rain we got on the Valley floor, we picked up some snow in the mountains, take a look at the Long Valley view from this morning:

Colder air will be in place overnight, so a Freeze Warning goes into effect at midnight and lasts until 8 tomorrow morning.

Highs today and through the weekend will reflect that cool air mass that has taken up residence in SoCal.

A First Alert Weather Alert is up for Tuesday of next week as another storm bears down on California. This one packs more wind, rain and snow, with a chance a third of an inch of rain here in the Coachella Valley!