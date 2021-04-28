Skip to Content
Weather Photo Galleries
By
today at 8:47 AM
Published 8:44 AM

Significant Warming Trend Begins Today

High pressure building in will see high start climbing this afternoon.

It will remain breezy, especially around the freeway and North Valley areas, but not as windy as the last few days.

Yesterday a few sprinkles moved through, and provided us with some really wonderful rainbow sightings!

As we return to the triple digits, please take the usual heat precautions many of us are so used to here in the Valley.

Expect lower 90s today but hotter numbers to arrive tomorrow.

We'll be threatening records as we move into Friday!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content