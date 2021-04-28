Significant Warming Trend Begins Today

Weather Photo Galleries

High pressure building in will see high start climbing this afternoon.

It will remain breezy, especially around the freeway and North Valley areas, but not as windy as the last few days.

Yesterday a few sprinkles moved through, and provided us with some really wonderful rainbow sightings!

As we return to the triple digits, please take the usual heat precautions many of us are so used to here in the Valley.

Expect lower 90s today but hotter numbers to arrive tomorrow.

We'll be threatening records as we move into Friday!