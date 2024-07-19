I-Team: ‘Money in Politics’ in the 41st Congressional District

A local congressional race may help determine control of Congress and both candidates are raising millions of dollars.

News Channel 3's John White is taking an I-Team look at "Money in Politics" in the 41st Congressional District.

Hear from Republican Rep. Ken Calvert and his Democratic Challenger Will Rollins about the money they've raised, what it means for the race, and how last weekend's assassination attempt may change the tone of the race.

Friday on News Channel 3 at 6:00 pm