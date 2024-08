Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, former President Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are among those set to speak during day three of the Democratic National Convention. You can watch live below:

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.