Live Coverage: Election Day 2024

Millions are casting their vote on Election Day. Check out live coverage of national races, including the Presidential races, below:

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. PT here in the Coachella Valley. You can find your polling place here.

We'll have continuing updates on our local races throughout the night during network coverage on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2.

Watch News Channel 3 at 11:00 p.m. for live updates on our local elections. Click here for results on federal, state, and local races.