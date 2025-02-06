Watch Live: Rep. Ruiz joins Democrat doctors in presser on concerns regarding the nomination of RFK Jr.

Watch Live Below (Scheduled to start at 2:00 pm PT):

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will join other Democratic doctors in the House of Representatives for a news conference to address their concerns regarding the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

On Monday, all six Democratic physicians in the House issued a statement against Kennedy's nomination.

Representatives Maxine Dexter, M.D. (OR-03), Ami Bera, M.D. (CA-06), Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-25), Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08), Kelly Morrison, M.D. (MN-03), and Herb Conaway, M.D. (NJ-03) released the following joint statement:

"The American people deserve an HHS Secretary who is guided by science, evidence, and a commitment to public health. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promotes dangerous and unfounded mistrust in vaccines which are proven to have saved millions of lives. He is a threat to basic mental and reproductive health care services and exhibits a concerning lack of understanding of key aspects of our healthcare system.

“As physicians, we are fearful of the harm his confirmation would do not only to our patients, but all Americans.

"We are committed to upholding science and protecting the well-being of the communities we serve. This is not about politics— it’s about ensuring competent, fact-based leadership at HHS. We urge the Senate to reject this nomination and confirm a leader who will strengthen, not weaken, our public health system."

On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee advanced Kennedy's nomination Tuesday. The matter will move to the Senate.