Watch California Governor’s debate on CBS Local 2 this Tuesday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The top candidates in California's gubernatorial election will face off on Tuesday in the CBS California Governor's Debate. The debate will air on CBS Local 2 on Tuesday.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is being hosted in collaboration with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association at the historic Bridges Auditorium on the Pomona College campus.

It will be the most inclusive debate to date, with the largest confirmed number of participants, including:

Xavier Becerra (D)

Chad Bianco (R)

Steve Hilton (R)

Matt Mahan (D)

Tom Steyer (D)

Tony Thurmond (D)

Antonio Villaraigosa (D)

Katie Porter (D)*

*Former Congressperson Katie Porter (D) was invited but is yet to formally accept.

The candidates will be given an opportunity to share their perspectives on the policies that make this race one of California's most consequential elections ever, just five days before Primary Election ballots are mailed to registered voters. Former state controller Betty Yee previously accepted an invitation to participate from CBS California but has since suspended her campaign for governor.

The debate will focus on the most pressing issues facing Californians, including public safety, housing, immigration and the economy. Questions will be informed by an exclusive CBS News poll that combines data-driven insights with next-generation perspectives. Candidates will participate in a structured format that features opening statements, moderated discussion and closing remarks.

Moderators include CBS Los Angeles Anchor Pat Harvey, CBS Sacramento Anchor Tony Lopez, CBS Bay Area Anchor Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts and Sara Sadhwani, an assistant professor of politics at Pomona College. They will seek to ensure that conversation is led with accountability, academic insight and journalistic credibility. CBS Los Angeles Anchor Suzie Suh will host the event.

The debate will be preceded by "Countdown to the Debate," a live 30-minute special beginning at 5 p.m. PDT.

The debate will be broadcast live from Bridges Auditorium across CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara. It will also be streamed on CBSLA.com, CBS Bay Area, CBS Sacramento and CBS News 24/7, and its YouTube channels.

Candidates with active campaigns, who are listed on the ballot and had at least 1% support on both the Emerson College and LA Times/UC Berkeley polls, were invited to participate in the CBS California Governor's Debate.