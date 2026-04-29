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Your Vote

Your Vote 2026: Race for Governor

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today at 1:17 PM
Published 1:13 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - With candidate changes, endorsements, and shifting polls.

"There are so many top-tier candidates," said former local Assemblyman Chad Mayes.

Watch News Channel 3 this Wednesday night for in-depth "Your Vote 2026" coverage of the governor's race.

"Is that a product of an open primary?" John White asks.

The remaining candidates, their odds of moving on, and how recent changes are impacting the crowded race for our next governor.

Check Out: Top candidates face off in CBS California governor’s debate

Watch the special report tonight at 6:00 p.m. only on News Channel 3.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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