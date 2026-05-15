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Southern California voters urged to register by May 18 for primary election

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Updated
today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:35 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber today urged Southern California voters and residents across the rest of the state to register to vote by May 18 for the June 2 primary election and to track their mail ballots online.

All active registered voters in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the election, Weber said.

Voters can verify their registration status at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.   

Weber's office reminded voters to complete, seal, sign and return their ballots either by mail, at an official drop box or in person at a polling place or vote center by 8 p.m. June 2. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by June 9.

Voters may also sign up for ballot tracking alerts through the state's "Where's My Ballot?'' system, which provides text, email or voice notifications on ballot status at https://wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Eligible voters who miss the May 18 registration deadline may still cast ballots through California's same-day voter registration process at county elections offices or in-person voting locations through Election Day.   

The Secretary of State's office said California has 3,546 polling locations, 2,758 ballot drop-box locations and 1,988 early voting locations statewide for the primary election.

Additional election information, including voting locations and key deadlines, is available through the California Secretary of State's office at https://www.sos.ca.gov/.

Article Topic Follows: Your Vote

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