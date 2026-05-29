Skip to Content
Your Vote

Your Vote 2026: Tom Steyer defends his campaign and experience in governor race

Click Arrow For Full Interview
Tom Steyer Full Interview With News Channel 3 Senior Producer Julia Castro
By
Updated
today at 7:58 PM
Published 7:54 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Billionaire Tom Steyer, a candidate for Governor, has been campaigning on his experience of building a $38 billion business from scratch.  

News Channel 3 Senior Producer Julia Castro interviewed him on a number of issues. 

He is currently polling just behind Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra. 

Steyer and Becerra have attacked each other on the Democratic side.  

Steyer has spent nearly $200 million on his campaign, which he says is necessary to take on corporate interests in the state.  

Article Topic Follows: Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.