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Your Vote 2026: Antonio Villaraigosa fighting until the end in California governor race

Full Interview with Antonio Villaraigosa
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May 29, 2026 8:07 PM
Published 10:00 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles, is running for governor in the upcoming open primary.  

News Channel 3’s John White interviewed him ahead of the June 2 primary. 

Despite not gaining traction in the polls, Villaraigosa stated that he is in it to the end and wants to move his party to the center.  

He also discussed local issues and how the heavily populated areas along the coast may have more influence on Sacramento.  

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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