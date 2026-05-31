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Your Vote 2026: Xavier Becerra leads in polls, emphasizes experience in final week

Interview with Xavier Becerra
By
New
May 29, 2026 8:01 PM
Published 9:00 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Xavier Becerra, former Secretary of Health and Human Services, California Attorney General, and Congressman, is currently leading many polls for the upcoming June primary in the race for Governor.   

News Channel 3 caught up with him Friday in Palm Springs for the beginning of his “Fight for California Tour.” 

Becerra emphasizes his experience in balancing budgets, dealing with crises, and taking on tough issues, stating that he won't need training wheels to do the job of governor.  

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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