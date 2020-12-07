Now Hiring: Dive in with Ocean Springs Tech Inc.

Jobs

If you're ready to make a splash in your career, Ocean Springs Tech Inc. might be the perfect place to start.

Ocean Springs Tech Inc. is a leader in the pool remodeling and maintenance industry in the desert.

The company is looking to fill several positions, including service technicians, repair technicians, and pool construction technicians.

H.R. Assistant Joanna Garcia says that the best candidates are responsible, eager, and willing to learn.

A C.P.O., or certified pool operator, certification is required for all technicians.

Garcia says that Ocean Springs will pay for the two day C.P.O. course, as long as the applicant passes the C.P.O. test at the end of the training.

Garcia says with the small size of the company, communication between upper management and employees is always there.

If you are interested in applying for a position with Ocean Springs Tech Inc., Garcia says the company is always looking to hire as they expand.

You can apply on the company's website or stop by their offices in Desert Hot Springs.

