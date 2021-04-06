Business Recovery Alliance Coachella Valley hosts hospitality job fair

Jobs

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Business Recovery Alliance Coachella Valley announced a virtual job fair focusing on the hospitality industry.

The virtual event will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to Noon. Jobseekers can register at: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/6702-hospitality-fair

Job seekers should bring their resumes, cover letters, and be prepared for the possibility of engagement through video.

Employers can register their business at: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/6702-hospitality-fair

Training video on how Employers can register and set up your booth: