Goldenvoice hiring For Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals

Goldenvoice, the producers of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, is hiring!

The company will be holding a virtual job fair starting today (Feb. 23), as it looks to fill several seasonal positions for the two festivals including:

Catering (Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Janitorial, Dishwashers, Front of House Staff)

Pathways (Guest Services | Traffic Attendant Staff)

Restroom Monitors

Venue Operations

Potential candidates must be 18 years or older and have authorization to work in the United States through the end of the project to apply.

Applicants must first submit an online application and can expect a phone call to request an interview as early as Wednesday.

Apply ONLINE

aegworldwide.com/careers

(search by keyword "Coachella" or by location "Indio, CA")

OR

Email your resume and/or application to

hr@coachella.comORMail in your application to:

Attn: Human Resources

49950 Jefferson St

Ste 130 #473

Indio, CA 92201-8810

Coachella is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, and Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1.