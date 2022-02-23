Goldenvoice hiring For Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals
Goldenvoice, the producers of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, is hiring!
The company will be holding a virtual job fair starting today (Feb. 23), as it looks to fill several seasonal positions for the two festivals including:
- Catering (Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Janitorial, Dishwashers, Front of House Staff)
- Pathways (Guest Services | Traffic Attendant Staff)
- Restroom Monitors
- Venue Operations
Check Out: Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach no longer requiring proof of vaccination, testing or masks
Potential candidates must be 18 years or older and have authorization to work in the United States through the end of the project to apply.
Applicants must first submit an online application and can expect a phone call to request an interview as early as Wednesday.
Apply ONLINE
aegworldwide.com/careers
(search by keyword "Coachella" or by location "Indio, CA")
OR
Email your resume and/or application to
hr@coachella.comORMail in your application to:
Attn: Human Resources
49950 Jefferson St
Ste 130 #473
Indio, CA 92201-8810
Coachella is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, and Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1.
