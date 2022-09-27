Skip to Content
today at 5:23 AM
Valley-wide Employment EXPO takes place Wednesday Sept. 28

The 27th Annual Valley-Wide Employment EXPO takes place in person at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Wednesday, Sept 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo is free. You're encouraged to register ahead of time. You will still be able to register at the door.

Over 80 employers are expected to be hiring at the event. The professions vary from hospitality, transportation, education, gaming, etc.

