Bailey Ober tosses 4-hitter and strikes out 10 in 1st career complete game as Twins rout A’s 10-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Ober struck out 10 in a four-hitter for his first career complete game and the Minnesota Twins used a seven-run second inning to rout the Oakland Athletics 10-2. Ober needed just 89 pitches to finish the game. He allowed two runs on solo homers by JJ Bleday and Tyler Soderstrom in the first two innings. Manuel Margot hit a three-run homer in Minnesota’s big inning against JP Sears. Jose Miranda and Carlos Correa each had three hits for the Twins, who snapped a three-game skid.

By ERIC HE Associated Press

