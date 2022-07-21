Brazilian Workers’ Party officially names Lula presidential candidate

By Rodrigo Pedroso, Duarte Mendoca and Daniela Gonzalez-Roman, CNN

Former Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, widely known as Lula, is now officially standing as the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) presidential candidate, the party announced Thursday.

Brazil’s presidential elections are scheduled for October 2, when Lula is expected to face off against current President Jair Bolsonaro.

His bid for the presidency had been widely anticipated. Lula himself was not present at the party’s nominating convention in Sao Paulo, as he was campaigning in the state of Pernambuco.

This will be his sixth presidential run with PT, having previously served as president from 2003 to 2010.

Lula withdrew from the 2018 race amid a corruption and money laundering scandal that landed him in jail. Nevertheless, his popularity has endured.

Latest polls now show Lula ahead in the presidential race with 46% of votes, against Bolsonaro’s 29%, according to reporting by CNN Brazil.

