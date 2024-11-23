World agrees to climate deal on financial aid for developing countries after summit nearly implodes
By Laura Paddison, CNN
(CNN) — The world agreed to a new climate deal in Baku, Azerbaijan Saturday, with wealthy countries pledging to provide $300 billion annually by 2035 to poorer countries to help them cope with the increasingly catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis — a figure many developing countries criticized as vastly insufficient.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
