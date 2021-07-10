Missing 2-year-old NJ boy found safe in Monterey, mother still missing

CNN - Regional

By Chuck Morris

MONTEREY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A missing 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert in New Jersey has been found safe in Tennessee, according to New Jersey State Police.

Police report 2-year-old Sebastian Rios was found Saturday morning in a Monterey hotel. Tyler Rios, who is accused of possibly abducting Sebastian, was arrested without incident, according to Union County, NJ, prosecutors. The boy’s mother, 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar of Rahway, NJ, is still missing.

Union County Prosecutor’s Office identified Tyler Rios as a suspect in Sebastian and Uyar’s disappearance after the child did not show up for daycare Friday and Uyar did not show up at work.

Tyler Rios remains in custody in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey and the filing of criminal charges.

“While we are relieved that Sebastian Rios has been found safe and that Tyler Rios is in custody, we are still urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously,” Union County Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a news release.

New Jersey officials issued an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon. New Jersey State Police issued additional details of his mother’s disappearance and possible abduction.

