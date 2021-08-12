Child bitten by coyote at beach

CNN - Regional

By WCVB Staff

PROVINCETOWN, Massachussets (WCVB) — A coyote bit a small child on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday evening, the National Park Service said.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at North Herring Cove Beach within Cape Cod National Seashore.

The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Park rangers destroyed the coyote responsible and will attempt to locate the body of the animal this morning so it can be tested for rabies,” NPS said in a release.

Officials said rangers have responded to incidents of coyotes acting assertively toward people in attempts to obtain food.

“When wild animals lose their fear of people, they behave unpredictably and aggressively, resulting in injuries to people and a sad ending for the habituated animal,” NPS said.

