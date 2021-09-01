Suspect accused of trying to run over homeless man & his cat, turns himself in

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man accused of attempting to run down a homeless man and his cat in Asheville has turned himself in to authorities.

The Asheville Police Department says Scott Everett Ford, 41, was captured on camera attempting to run over an Asheville man and his cat on May 17, 2021.

In June, Ford was charged with accessory after the fact and felonious obstruction of justice in the case. He was taken to jail and released on a $20,000 secured bond. At the time, police said the investigation into the driver’s identity was ongoing.

Asheville police Captain Joe Silberman says Ford wasn’t helpful during the initial investigation when police linked the truck’s license plate to his business.

Ford is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony animal cruelty, reckless driving and hit and run property damage.

On Wednesday, authorities said Ford had turned himself in and was released on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.