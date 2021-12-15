Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect after attempted abduction

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after an attempted abduction of a 6-year-old boy in the Pearl District on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a kidnapping call in the area of 1099 Northwest Overton Street. Officers learned that a suspect tried to grab the 6-year-old who was walking with his father.

The father was able to fight off the suspect and the suspect ran away. Officers searched the neighborhood for the suspect but were not able to find him. The boy and his father were not hurt.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, 5’1″ to 5’3″, heavyset, dark hair, wearing a black hoodie and white wash jeans, a grey beanie hat with a ball on top, and black and white shoes.

If anyone has information about this suspect or this case specifically, e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-348356. PPB is unaware of any other such incidents, but encourage anyone who had a similar experience to report it by calling 911 if it’s an emergency, otherwise us the police non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

