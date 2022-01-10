Police investigating months-long rash of burglaries at Chandler gym

By Holly Bock

CHANDLER, Arizona (KPHO) — A rash of burglaries are happening outside of one Valley gym. The most recent incident was Thursday. Now a Chandler woman has to go through the hassle of trying to get all of her items back.

The parking lot outside the VASA gym near Ray and Alma School roads in Chandler is well lit. But that isn’t stopping someone, or multiple people, from breaking into cars and stealing items.

Skii Maxson walked out to her car Thursday evening after working out at VASA gym and found her car broken into. The front window was shattered, leaving glass inside and on the floor. Her glove box was wide open.

“She’s here every day,” Skii’s mother, Tracy Maxson, said.

“She was freaked out. She called me first and was crying and screaming into the phone,” Maxson said. “She had put her gym bag under the seat, and she looked under the seat, and it was gone.”

Her driver’s license, credits cards, and paperwork for her baby were in the bag. Then she received a message saying $1,600 was charged on one of her credit cards. Luckily the charge was denied. Police are hoping this move will help in the investigation.

“We need to find out who is doing this and catch the person,” Maxson said.

This is the most recent burglary in that same parking lot. Since November, Chandler Police say there have been four break-ins and even reports of thefts inside the gym.

“Vehicle burglary tends to be a crime of opportunity,” Sergeant Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department said.

McClimans said taking your valuables with you is your best bet. “Park in a well-lit area if it’s at night time and park as close as you can to the front door,” McClimans said.

Maxson wishes there was more awareness about the issue.

“The most troubling thing I feel is I wonder why there isn’t any warning like hey there has been break-ins in cars, be careful, don’t leave valuables in your car or some kind of warning. It is upsetting,” Maxson said.

From what our crew could see, there is one security camera on the corner of the outside of the gym. We reached out to the gym to see if they would consider adding more security, but we were told to check back on Monday when the manager is in.

Chandler PD is asking you to contact them if you have any information.

