Sheriff: Driver crashes, dies in stolen vehicle pursuit

By Greta Serrin

MANTECA, California (KCRA) — A stolen vehicle pursuit led to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Manteca Sunday, authorities said.

Manteca police officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle in the area of North Union Road and West Lathrop Road, the San Joaquin County sheriff said in a release.

The driver of a reported white Ford pickup truck did not stop when officers tried to pull them over and a high-speed chase started, according to authorities.

The suspect led officers westbound on West Lathrop Road.

The driver then hit an object while driving over the overpass on North Airport Road and the truck went down the overpass embankment, authorities said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

An investigation including the district attorney’s office, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Manteca Police Department is being conducted.

