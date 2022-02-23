Man In Custody After Barricading Himself On Balcony, Threatened To Jump After Domestic Dispute

By Brooke Shafer

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A tense situation in Edgewater has ended after a man barricaded himself on a balcony and threatened to jump.

Miami police temporarily shut down N Bayshore Drive around 4th Avenue so officers could resolve the situation. It has since reopened.

According to police, two boyfriends got into a fight in a third-story unit of a highrise apartment building at N Bayshore Drive and 4th Avenue. At one point, one of the men reportedly slashed the other man on his arms. He then barricaded himself on the balcony and reportedly threatened to jump.

Police closed off streets in the area while officers tried to resolve the situation.

“I saw the police cutting off this area here. Up to like two blocks,” said Ricardo Parellada. “It was shocking, especially for this area.”

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable.

The man on the balcony eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.