Missing Kaneohe man found dead in delivery truck

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu police say 48-year-old Marvin Velasco who had been reported missing on Friday, March 11 was found dead in his work delivery truck.

Velasco was reported to be emotionally distraught and was last seen leaving his work yard near Keehi Lagoon Beach Park at approximately 4 a.m. in a white 2017 Freightliner delivery truck. He was later found dead on the same day at around 6:46 p.m. in the Kaneohe area.

HPD has classified this investigation as an unattended death. No other information has been released at this time.

