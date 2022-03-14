Weapon fired inside elementary school

By WDJT Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Racine Police Department responded to Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School at 3535 Lasalle St. on Fri., March 11 due to a report of a weapon being fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a student had brought a gun to school.

The firearm was discharged into the floor of one of the bathrooms.

No injuries resulted and two students were taken into custody.

According to authorities, the Racine Human Services Department was notified and the investigation is ongoing.

