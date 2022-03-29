60-year-old pawn shop owner struck in head with metal rod during robbery

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — An owner of a pawn shop in Queens was struck in the in the head with a metal rod during a robbery inside the store Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. inside Global Pawn Shop located at 178-22 Jamaica Avenue.

They say a suspect entered the pawn shop and struck the 60-year-old owner several times in the head with a metal rod.

He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

People who know the victim say the owner is an ambassador for the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the whole event was frightening.

“The tragedy is terrible, we’re all business neighbors and stuff like that could happen to us,” said one person who declined to show his face on camera.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. It’s unknown what was stolen from the shop.

He’s described as a man wearing a black jacket, grey cargo pants, black sneakers, camouflage Adidas baseball cap with a white logo and carrying a book bag.

No arrests have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.