Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run; suspect’s car found abandoned

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Long Beach late Wednesday night and then sped away.

The victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. when she was struck, Long Beach police said.

A clerk at a nearby gas station said some Good Samaritans stopped and tried to help the woman, but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

She was in a crosswalk when she was hit, police said.

Police later found the car believed to be the suspect’s abandoned about a mile away, parked on the side of the street in the 2300 block of Santa Fe Avenue. The car’s windshield was shattered and it had front-end damage.

Police were seen entering a night club directly across the street from where the car was found, called Linda Lee’s Barracuda Bikini Lounge. It’s unclear if they believe the suspect entered the club, or whether officers were just looking for possible witnesses.

The exact circumstances of the hit-and-run were still unknown. There was no description of the driver.

