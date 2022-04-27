Uncle, aunt, prosecutors want higher bond for couple charged with deaths of children 1, 3 months

By Keenan Willard

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WRAL) — A mother and her boyfriend, both charged with manslaughter in the deaths of her two children, were out on bond Monday after a brief court appearance.

A prosecutor asked the judge to review the $100,000 unsecured bonds issued for 21-year-old Zharia Noel and 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, calling the amount “unusually low” based on the severity of their charges.

Family members of 1-year-old Amaria Noel joined the call for a higher bond after learning that the child and her 3-month-old brother both had burns and bruises when they were found dead on Saturday morning in a car on Drew Street.

“When we heard about it, I mean, it was real hurtful. We just want to know why it happened,​” said Phillip Bobbitt, Amaria’s uncle.

He said he learned of the children’s deaths via social media.

Her aunt, Shonquella Bobbitt said, “You’ve got drug dealers out here that get higher bonds than that and can’t even get out.”

Noel and Butler were charged with involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and felony child abuse. The deaths of Amaria and Kamryn Noel were ruled homicides, but authorities have not released a specific cause of death.

Noel and Butler could face additional charges after autopsies are completed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

Both requested that the court appoint an attorney.

On Sunday night, neighbors had set up a small memorial for the children. Betty Dupree added a pink balloon and a blue balloon.

“My heart went out to these small kids,” she said. “They were just babies. … For this to happen, it’s uncalled for. Ask anybody, it’s uncalled for.​”

“We’ll never know what that child would become,” Phillip Bobbitt, told WRAL News.

“Don’t abuse the child and hurt the child if you don’t want them,” he said. “Just give them to somebody that wants them. There’s a lot of people out here that can’t have kids that want kids that could have raised them.”

Rocky Mount police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111. Police said Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) is also available by sending a message to CRIMES (274637), or sending a message directly using the MyRMT mobile app.

