Fire Department invites elementary students to push in new firetruck

By Kaitlyn Hart

UCON, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The Ucon Fire Department make a slight adjustment to their tradition of pushing new firetrucks into the fire station.

This year, 70 students from Ucon Elementary were invited to the fire station to assist the firefighters in pushing the new firetruck into its new home.

Before the firetruck push, children were able to participate in a Q&A with a City of Ucon police officer, where they asked questions about what it feels like to be tased, what handcuffs feel like, and why stealing is bad.

Ucon Fire Chief Scott Norman explained to the students that the truck used to be pulled to the station by horses, and then pushed into the station by the firemen.

“It’s become tradition when you get a new firetruck, the first time it comes, you push it into the station” said Norman. “This has been tradition since the 1800’s so it’s been forever.”

