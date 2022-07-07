Canada most popular country to relocate to, Google search analysis shows

By Michael Lee

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Canada is the most searched nation in more than four dozen other countries as a place to potentially move to, a recent analysis of Google data shows.

Published by the Australian website Compare the Market on June 24, the analysis looked at search terms made in every country around the world related to relocating.

Canada topped the list as the most desired country to relocate to among 50 other nations, including a number from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and South America.

Japan ranked second with 31 nations listing it as their country of choice, followed by Spain (19), China (15) and France (11).

About 20 other countries were also included in the list.

“Canada is a very welcoming country for expats, which has led to it becoming a very diverse and multicultural country,” the analysis said.

“It also regularly ranks highly for things such as government transparency, civil liberties, quality of life, economic freedom and education.”

A similar analysis of Google search data, released last year by the money-transferring platform Remitly, found Canada was the most desirable place to study abroad out of 36 countries.

The analysis from Compare the Market used the research tool Google Ads Keyword Planner to look for annual search volumes for the following terms in every country: “houses in,” “property,” “moving to” and “relocating to.”

However, the analysis did not specify when these searches were done.

Searches within the same country were removed and the analysis only considered results in English, which Compare the Market says is due to native languages providing inconsistent results.

